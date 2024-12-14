Rickshaws loaded with iron rods, T-iron have become death trap: CTO

LAHORE - In view of the safety of the lives and property of citizens, the entry of loader rickshaws in the model roads of the provincial metropolis has been banned.

Loader rickshaws will not be allowed to enter Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Cantt and other model roads. Now, both challans and papers will be issued for loading iron rods, iron bars, T-iron, bamboo and other goods outside the body.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that rickshaws loaded with iron rods, T-iron are walking death. The daily increase in the number of rickshaws loaded with iron goods is extremely dangerous for other citizens. This year, more than 43,000 challans of loader rickshaws have been issued, 94 cases have been registered. There will be no compromise on the safety of human lives. She said that now, there will be no challan, only papers will be issued. Along with the driver, adding the rickshaw owner will also be named in the FIR.

The CTO said that the licenses of drivers who overload have also been ordered to be cancelled, no rickshaw owner or driver should exceed the prescribed limit and load. Similarly, special checkpoints have also been set up on Allama Iqbal Road, GT Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road and Shahdara. Meanwhile, the loader vehicles have also been ordered to install head and tail lights and reflectors. Amara Athar further said that in view of the fatal accidents, a strict crackdown will have to be taken against such vehicles.

In this connection, eight senior wardens and 24 wardens have also been deployed under the supervision of circle officers on the city’s entry and exit routes.