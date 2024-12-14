Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation

LAHORE - Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is actively working with other government departments around the clock to prevent smog and protect the environment. According to spokesperson for Punjab Police, in the last 24 hours, three cases were registered, three lawbreakers were arrested, and fines exceeding Rs 654,000 were imposed on 407 violators of environmental laws.

Additionally, 29 individuals were issued warnings. Among the violations, one case involved the burning of crop residues, while 375 violations were related to vehicles emitting excessive smoke. The spokesperson said that in the ongoing anti-smog crackdown this year, a total of 3,369 individuals have been arrested, and 3,852 cases have been registered. Warnings have been issued to 7,716 people, and fines exceeding Rs 103.8 million have been imposed on 43,169 individuals. These violations include 2,079 instances of crop residue burning, 36,952 instances of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 378 industrial activities, 1,428 brick kiln violations, and 363 other violations.

In the last 24 hours, challans were issued to 5,077 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke, and 451 vehicles were impounded. This year, a total of 930,444 vehicles have been challaned for emitting excessive smoke, with 177,592 vehicles impounded and fitness certificates for 10,104 vehicles suspended. IG Punjab has instructed continued anti-smog operations across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones, and other locations, stressing a zero-tolerance approach toward those violating smog-related SOPs.