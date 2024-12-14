SCCI chief for framing durable policies to achieve economic growth

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed the need for the framing and enforcement of sustainable policies to ensure economic prosperity and development in the country.

Fazal Moqeem called upon policymakers, bureaucracy, and relevant institutions to outline policies in consultation with the chambers, and to enforce them without any delay or obstacles.

The chamber president demanded that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional rights with regard to natural resources—such as electricity and gas—be ensured in order to revive and enhance economic and trade activities, and generate maximum employment opportunities in the province. He made these remarks while talking to the participants of a study tour, a group of 31 mid-career management training officers from the Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Directing Staff AJK Tariq Mehmood Butt, at the Chamber House.

SCCI Senior Vice President Jalil Jan, former Presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad, and Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Ahmad Paracha, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, along with traders and industrialists, were also present at the meeting.

Fazal Moqeem highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite being rich in natural resources, is lagging behind in development compared to other federating units, which he described as a matter of grave concern. He noted that, as a frontline province in the war against terrorism, the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced enormous difficulties while continuing business and trade, often at great personal cost—including loss of life. He praised their resilience, stating that doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is akin to a “holy war.”

Sharing statistics on gas production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moqeem said the province produces about 500 MMCFD of gas, whereas its consumption is only 200 MMCFD. The surplus is exported to the national grid, despite the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is included in the RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) basket, which he called “completely unjust and unacceptable.”

The SCCI president also informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s daily oil production stands at 31,000 barrels, accounting for 42% of the country’s total production. He demanded the establishment of an oil refinery in the province.

Moqeem noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s business and trade are largely linked with Afghanistan. Therefore, he urged the government and relevant authorities to remove obstacles to bilateral and transit trade, in order to enhance trade volumes between the two neighbouring countries. He also mentioned that due to the province’s distance from major port cities, the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces severe difficulties. Furthermore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has added to their burdens by imposing a 2% Infrastructure Development Cess on exports, which he termed an “unjustified and cruel” act.

The also addressed the issue of capital flight and brain drain from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that the poor law and order situation has deterred investors from visiting the province.

Earlier, the delegation of management officers was briefed about the historical significance, role, initiatives for the welfare of the business community, future plans, and the overall work of the Sarhad Chamber through a comprehensive multimedia presentation.