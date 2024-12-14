Senator Siddiqui warns PTI against ‘deceptive’ approach

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said that PTI will have to shun its deceptive approach if it was interested in serious talks. “The PTI will have to decide whether it wants talks or civil disobedience,” Senator Siddiqui said in a statement on social media platform X. He said that the party was desperate for negotiations with an ulterior motive of securing concessions. “But at the same time, it is planning to launch civil disobedience with the sole purpose of inflicting harm on Pakistan,” he said. He said that negotiations and civil disobedience cannot go hand in hand. If PTI is serious about negotiations, it should not add new burdens on its shoulders. The previous burden is already enough, he said.