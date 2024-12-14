Shahrukh Ali’s all-round heroics lead Khizra Club to 71-run win

LAHORE - Khizra Cricket Club secured a comprehensive 71-run victory over Golden Star Cricket Club in a crucial match of the ongoing 27th Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship at the Carson Railway Ground, Lahore. After losing the toss, Khizra Cricket Club was invited to bat first and posted an imposing total of 301/9 in the allotted 40 overs. The highlight of their innings was a sensational century by Shahrukh Ali, who scored 104 runs, while Hamza Nawaz added a valuable 70 runs. M Irfan from Golden Star shone with the ball, claiming 3-43. In response, Golden Star Cricket Club managed 230/7 in their 40 overs. Mahad Bajwa scored 96, while Zulqarnain Nizakathit 38 and M Irfan 35. However, Khizra Cricket Club’s Shahrukh Ali showcased an all-round masterclass, taking 5-42 to dismantle Golden Star’s batting lineup and emerged as player of the match. Manager Cricket Operations LRCA, Abid Hussain, presented cash prizes to Shahrukh Ali and Hamza Nawaz for their match-winning contributions.