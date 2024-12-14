Sindh govt supports Rescue 1122, KMC to protect lives, properties: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - The Sindh government has been extending the best possible support to Rescue 1122 and KMC’s Fire Department to protect lives and properties whenever fire emergencies threaten Karachi’s high-rises and industries.

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development and Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated this while speaking as a chief guest at the 14th Fire Safety & Security Convention-2024 organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The planning and development minister stated that the provincial government has been meeting the needs of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Rescue 1122 service. This effort ensures that both agencies have access to the latest firefighting and rescue equipment and machinery, helping to minimize losses during fire emergencies, he added. He said the provincial government was fully cognizant of its obligations in this regard but it was equally important that concerned businessmen and industrialists should also show responsibility to pre-empt fire emergencies.

He said the industries and multi-storied commercial buildings in Karachi should have adequate safety arrangements against fire incidents. These safety measures should have been taken given the recurring fire emergencies in Karachi causing massive loss of lives and precious properties, he said.

The Planning and Development Minister proposed the formation of a task force to implement fire safety laws by industries and businesses in Karachi. He said the proposed task force should comprise representatives of the government, relevant civic agencies, industrialists and businessmen to discuss and finalize the strategy to ensure compliance with the fire safety laws by the private sector.

Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Food and former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Friday emphasized that improving the national economy was essential to enhance the living standards of citizens. He stressed the urgent need to provide immediate relief to economically distressed segments of society.

In a statement, Khan highlighted the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) continuous efforts to support the underprivileged people. Despite limited resources, the Sindh government was launching rapid development projects that will not only provide relief to the public but also bring prosperity to the province,” he said.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he blamed its leadership of pushing the country towards economic instability during its three and a half year tenure. “Now, through protests and politics of unrest, they are further damaging the national economy. If this situation persists, inflation-stricken citizens will face even greater hardships instead of receiving relief,” he warned.

Abdul Jabbar Khan emphasized that the people should strengthen the hands of the PPP leadership by rejecting the politics of anarchy and unrest because only the PPP can get the poor people out of trouble.