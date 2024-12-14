Saturday, December 14, 2024
Six dead, 60 injured in elderly care center fire in Jordan

December 14, 2024
AMMAN, Jordan   -   A fire at a private elderly care center in Amman on Friday claimed the lives of six residents and injured 60 others, according to Jordan’s official news agency Petra. The fire broke out on the first floor of the White Family Association’s Elderly Care Center, which housed 111 residents in an 80-square-meter (861-square-feet) space, according to the agency. Five people sustained severe injuries, while 55 suffered moderate harm, it added. The agency quoted Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa, who confirmed: “All evacuated residents are safe.” She also said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

