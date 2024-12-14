Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SJC holds meeting on judges code of conduct

SJC holds meeting on judges code of conduct
Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman SJC Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq, and Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Muhammad Hashim Kakar.

The Council discussed the agenda regarding amendments in the Code of Conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005. The Council constituted a committee headed by Justice Munib Akhtar to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of enquiry.

The Council examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals and out of which 30 complaints were filed whereas comments in 5 complaints were sought.

SC lets military courts announce verdicts on completed trials of civilians

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024