SJC holds meeting on judges code of conduct

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman SJC Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq, and Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Muhammad Hashim Kakar.

The Council discussed the agenda regarding amendments in the Code of Conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005. The Council constituted a committee headed by Justice Munib Akhtar to propose amendments in the Code of Conduct and Procedure of enquiry.

The Council examined 35 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals and out of which 30 complaints were filed whereas comments in 5 complaints were sought.