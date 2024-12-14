Saturday, December 14, 2024
Lahore to get first smog clean tower to combat air pollution

Web Desk
1:15 PM | December 14, 2024
Lahore is set to welcome its first smog clean tower in a significant move to tackle the city’s escalating air pollution crisis.

Designed by the Environmental Protection Department, the tower is being installed in the Mahmood Booti area, known for its high levels of air pollution. The installation and calibration process is currently underway, with the tower expected to become fully operational by December 21.

Equipped with advanced technology, the tower can filter toxic particles from the air, offering a promising solution to improve Lahore's air quality.

Senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb hailed the project as a groundbreaking step towards environmental protection, emphasizing the importance of leveraging modern technology to address pressing issues like smog.

She further highlighted that the tower would serve as a model not just for Lahore but for the entire country, reinforcing the government’s commitment to tackling environmental challenges.

Web Desk

