Special Courts established nationwide for lawyers’ protection

The government has set up across the country to safeguard lawyers, as announced by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to an official notification, these courts have been formed under the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023 in consultation with the Chief Justices of all provincial high courts and the Islamabad High Court.

The notification detailed that session and additional session judges in Islamabad and all provinces have been vested with judicial powers to preside over these . The initiative aims to ensure the protection and welfare of legal practitioners nationwide.