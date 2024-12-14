Saturday, December 14, 2024
Special Courts established nationwide for lawyers’ protection

Web Desk
5:02 PM | December 14, 2024
The government has set up special courts across the country to safeguard lawyers, as announced by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to an official notification, these courts have been formed under the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023 in consultation with the Chief Justices of all provincial high courts and the Islamabad High Court.

The notification detailed that session and additional session judges in Islamabad and all provinces have been vested with judicial powers to preside over these special courts. The initiative aims to ensure the protection and welfare of legal practitioners nationwide.

