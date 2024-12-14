Street artists entertain with striking costumes in capital

ISLAMABAD - Street artists Goldman and Silverman, known for their striking costumes, are entertaining passersby along the main avenues of Islamabad. However, the trend of street artists has declined in recent years as many have switched professions due to a loss of interest in Goldman’s art form. Muhammad Ishtiaq, who has been performing as a Goldman for over two years, is originally from Gujranwala. He was inspired to take up this art by an acquaintance who performed a similar form of art but is now bedridden due to health issues. Ishtiaq gained popularity as people often stopped to take pictures with him. He introduced his 10-year-old sister, Uzma, to the profession, and together, they support themselves through this art. “This art is costly as it requires daily application and removal of the costume,” Ishtiaq said.

He mentioned that he could not pursue an education due to poverty and struggled to find a suitable income source until one of his relatives introduced him to the art of Goldman. Ishtiaq shared that public appreciation motivates them to continue. “People around us appreciate our art, which boosts our energy,” he said. He also mentioned that they prefer areas with educated and broadminded people, as it’s easier to capture their attention and receive motivation. Despite the positive feedback, he expressed concerns about people who mislabel them as beggars. On income, Ishtiaq explained that earnings vary, ranging from Rs 1500 to 2500 daily, depending on the luck of the day. In a surprising sight, a 10-year-old boy named Hassan was also seen performing as Goldman. Hassan shared that he took up this art to support his family, as his father’s income was insufficient to cover daily expenses.