Sukkur administration launches digital information system for anti polio campaign data

SUKKUR - The district administration Sukkur has introduced a digital information system in Sukkur city to effectively manage the data of the anti-pilio campaign. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dharijo while presiding over a meeting related to the anti-polio campaign here on Saturday, said that the digital information system is being launched in taluka Sukkur city as pilot project and with this initiative Sukkur will become the first district in Sindh where all polio data will be transferred to the e-system. He said that this system has the ability to easily store offline data, and as soon as it goes online, all the data will be uploaded to the dashboard.

The DC Sukkur said that in Sukkur district, refusal cases are reported to be zero and coverage is 100%, however, the results of positive environmental samples are a cause for concern. This proves that either the data is not correct or the positive environmental samples are incorrect. He said that until we work with honesty and good intentions, it is not possible to eradicate polio. He said that the reality is that refusal cases exist, but they are not being reported, which is equivalent to failing the program. He asked the focal persons of the taluka whether the area in-charges and UCMOs are being monitored. He said that complaints of fake finger marking have been received, and if anyone is found involved, the relevant area in-charge and UCMO will be removed from their jobs.

He said that elements that create problems in the anti-polio campaign should be identified so that they can be made an example and removed from the program. He said that field issues are not being reported, which is a big challenge. He directed that the management model should be revised anew. On this occasion, Dr Fareed Larak briefed the meeting on the preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign and said that 1298 teams have been formed in the district for the anti-polio campaign scheduled from December 16 to 22.

During the campaign, 392,634 children in 2 lakh houses will be administered polio drops. On the occasion, appreciation certificates were distributed among those who performed well in the previous anti-polio campaign. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Bushra Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Sobia Falak, DHO Javed Ahmed, and officers from relevant departments, including PPHI, WHO, and UNICEF.