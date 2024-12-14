Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three  child beggars taken into protective custody

Staff Reporter
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city, here on Friday. According to a CPWB spokesperson, the kids were identified as Hasnain, Waseem and Ali Raza. The children were taken into custody from Cantt and Bahawalpur Chowk. Children were shifted to Child Protection Centre (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that CPWB started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024