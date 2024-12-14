Three  child beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN - Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city, here on Friday. According to a CPWB spokesperson, the kids were identified as Hasnain, Waseem and Ali Raza. The children were taken into custody from Cantt and Bahawalpur Chowk. Children were shifted to Child Protection Centre (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that CPWB started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.