Trump and Pakistan

The recent election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States marks a significant shift, underscoring the vitality of democracy in capturing the people’s will. Trump’s comeback victory, following his 2020 defeat, symbolises a powerful return to the American political stage.

This election represents a change in leadership, replacing Biden’s administration, which faced criticism for its handling of major international issues. The Biden administration’s approach to the Ukraine conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was viewed as provocative and lacking accountability, drawing widespread backlash.

The American public’s verdict is clear: they demanded change, prioritising domestic concerns such as economic stability, safety, and social issues. Trump’s election reflects this desire for a new direction, with hopes for resolutions to conflicts abroad and improvements in domestic conditions, including stricter control of illegal immigration.

For Pakistan, Trump’s return could herald significant shifts. The Biden administration’s support of Pakistan’s incumbent regime contrasts sharply with Trump’s potential stance against governance that disregards public preferences. Trump’s return may prompt Pakistan to reassess its democratic health amidst growing autocratic tendencies.

In foreign policy, Pakistan’s relevance may decline, as Trump’s priorities are likely to focus elsewhere. Historically, US-Pakistan relations have been transactional, and with fewer strategic incentives now, it remains unclear how Pakistan will align with Trump’s vision.

MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.