Saturday, December 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two car-riders killed in Sargodha gun attack

Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Two people were murdered while one was injured by a firing of their rivals over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Joharabad police station on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, Liaquat Ali Sarhal, resident of Sarhal village, Ghulam Rabbani, resident of Ogali village and Mohsin Shahzad, resident of Piplan were travelling on a car to Johrabad court when all of a sudden accused equipped with arms intercepted their car near Chak No 62 MB and opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, Liaquat Ali and Ghulam Rabbani died on the spot while Mohsin Shahzad sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned and rescue team rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Khushab.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024