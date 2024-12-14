Two car-riders killed in Sargodha gun attack

SARGODHA - Two people were murdered while one was injured by a firing of their rivals over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Joharabad police station on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, Liaquat Ali Sarhal, resident of Sarhal village, Ghulam Rabbani, resident of Ogali village and Mohsin Shahzad, resident of Piplan were travelling on a car to Johrabad court when all of a sudden accused equipped with arms intercepted their car near Chak No 62 MB and opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, Liaquat Ali and Ghulam Rabbani died on the spot while Mohsin Shahzad sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned and rescue team rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Khushab.