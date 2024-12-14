Unfair Play

Pakistan’s higher education system is fraught with challenges. Education, often described as the ‘key to unlocking potential’ and the ‘third eye’ illuminating one’s path, is undeniably essential for personal and societal growth. Without it, life becomes a relentless struggle.

However, when comparing Pakistan’s educational facilities and environment to those of more developed nations, the disparities are glaring. Inadequate resources and unequal opportunities plague the system.

A particularly troubling aspect is the lack of fairness in the announcement of results. It is disheartening to witness individuals awarded top honours despite a lack of merit, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the system. Teachers, as custodians of knowledge, are expected to uphold fairness and reward students’ dedication and effort impartially.

Unfortunately, favouritism and discrimination frequently undermine the credibility of educators, tarnishing the sanctity of their profession. Educators must realise that their actions carry moral and ethical weight and that they will ultimately be held accountable.

Restoring the credibility of the education system requires grading students solely on merit, uninfluenced by personal biases or connections. Only through transparency and accountability can we hope to achieve an education system rooted in fairness and justice. Let us strive for a future where educational outcomes are determined by hard work and merit, guided by ethical principles and a commitment to uphold the sacred trust of teaching.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.