UoS hosts capacity building workshop for students

SARGODHA  -  A six-day training workshop titled “Capacity Building on Guidance, Conflict Management, and Peace” was organised by the Women Development Centre, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the IDEA Think Tank. According to a press release issued by UoS PRO office here on Friday, the workshop aimed to address social issues faced by women and empower participants through various sessions. Key topics discussed included democracy, education, women’s participation in decision-making and critical issues such as violence against women, sexual harassment, and cyber security. Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yaseen attended the workshop as the chief guest, while Salman Abid, Executive Director of IDEA Pakistan, Mehwish Khan from IDEA Think Tank, Dr Nargis Abbas, Incharge of the Women Development Centre, Dr Saima Kausar, Dr Shaista Khalid, Ms Maima Manzoor, Dr Arsa Fatima, Ms Zeeshan Munir, Ms Farhat Abbas, and numerous students were also present.

