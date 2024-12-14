US ambassador meets Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday vowed to boost bilateral ties. US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here. “Both the dignitaries discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting,” a Foreign Office statement said. Earlier, Pakistani Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and Congressman Brian Mast, the new Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, held a meeting to enhance the bilateral ties. “Explored prospects and avenues of furthering Pak-US cooperation and partnership in the evolving global scenario, recognizing the geo-political and geo-economic significance of Pakistan,” the Congressman later said. Brian Mast of Florida, an Army veteran, was voted as the head of House Foreign Affairs Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee.