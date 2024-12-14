WB approves $240 million for city

KARACHI - The World Bank (WB) has approved $240 million in financing for the Second Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP-2) to provide safely managed water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in the city of Karachi. “Safely managed WASH services are the foundation of public health and quality of life and are central to addressing the stunting crisis in Pakistan,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, in a press statement issued by the World Bank on Friday. “KWSSIP-2 will expand the scope of investments in bulk water augmentation, water treatment, wastewater treatment and reuse, water distribution, and sewer network rehabilitation. About half of all beneficiaries will be women, 58 percent will be youth (age 15–24), as well as over half a million people in Katchi Abadis (informal settlements)”, he added. The project builds on KWSSIP-1 and will finance and expand on several investments to strengthen Karachi’s water supply, s ewerage, sanitation, and treatment infrastructure throughout the city. In addition, it will improve water, wastewater infrastructure and help expand safe drinking water and sanitation services in several Katchi Abadis (informal settlements), benefiting over half a million people. The long-term benefits of the project include reduced cost of using alternative water sources, reduced time spent collecting water, and health benefits from reducing waterborne diseases. Task Team Leader for the project Khairy Al-Jamal said “KWSSIP-2 will also continue to address the gender gap in employment, representation, and leadership at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) through gender-inclusive recruitment plans to hire more women in technical and decision-making positions,” “It will support technical training for women, institutionalize an internship program for women graduates and create pathways for them to find employment within the utility, and support promoting women employees to higher-grade positions”, he added.