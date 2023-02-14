Share:

LAHORE - The 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners, the first major high-goal even of this season, will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (retd), the top eight teams are featuring in the prestigious tournament, which are divided into two groups. Group A consists of Diamond Paints, DS Polo, Master Paints and Remounts while Group B comprises BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo Team.

The first match of the tournament will be contested today between Diamond Paints and DS Polo, while the second match will be played between Master Paints and Remounts at 3pm. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, February 19.