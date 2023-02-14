Share:

Dir upper - According to a District Election Commission official, nine people have filed nomination papers for the by-election to the National Assembly’s vacant seat NA-5 Upper Dir, stated District Returning Officer (DRO) Jehanzeb Khan on Monday, adding that the deadline for submitting nomination papers is next Monday and voting on the vacant seat will take place on March 19, 2023. Mr Jehanzeb also stated that the Returning Officer (RO ) for the by-election will be the Election Officer of Torghar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Won the NA-5 Seat in 2018 General Elections. The seat is now vacant following the resignation of PTI Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah, who stepped down at the request of Party Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to leave the National Assembly to push for early General elections.