Share:

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Shehzad Ata Elahi Monday clarified that remarks in the social media about Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Ban­dial observation during the hearing of National Ac­countability Ordinance (NAO), 1990 was “incorrect”. The AGP in a letter to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar asked him to share correct facts in this regard with fellow parliamentarians for setting the record straight. The AGP stated that he was present in the court during the hearing and can confirm that no such remark on the honesty of the prime ministers of Pakistan was made by the apex court chief justice.

Elahi further stated that the CJP went on to com­ment on the then deposed Prime Minister (Muham­mad Khan Junejo) being a very good and indepen­dent man who was removed through Article 58(2)(b) of the Constitution. He stated that the observa­tion, that Junejo was the “only honest premier” of the country, seems to have “been misconstrued and mis­stated in the social media as if in the history of Paki­stan only one Prime Minister (Junejo) was honest.”