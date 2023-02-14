Share:

The expected arrest of Shaukat Tarin is both expected and a testament to the state of politics in Pakistan. On one side, we have a former Finance Minister who was alleg­edly caught conspiring against the country’s most stable eco­nomic pathway for political gain, while on the other we have a government that remains focused on political vengeance while policymaking takes a backseat. The investigation, ongo­ing since September, now looks to be reaching its conclusion.

At this point, there is no debate or denying it; the PTI delib­erately set up a fuel subsidy in place when its ouster was im­minent, seemingly to ensure that the IMF programme would be derailed as a result. Shaukat Tarin was responsible for the finance ministry at that point. Similarly, the purported audio leaks indicating that the former FM asked provincial ministers to renege on commitments to the IMF also sound like Mr Tarin, but forensic reports are needed to verify this.

However, with the way the PDM government is going about the arrests and creating its narrative, it does not seem like ac­countability in its truest sense is the ultimate objective. We are seeing a repeat of what the PTI government was doing when in power, locking up the opposition simply for the sake of it. Whether or not a case was solid was secondary, the objective was to get as many opponents behind bars as possible, and Mr Tarin will now be the fourth PTI leader or ally incarcerated, not to mention the many other pending investigations.

If fixing past wrongs was the main objective, the PDM alliance would not be this worried about the political fallout of taking the difficult decisions to restart the IMF programme. It is time for political leaders to face reality and move away from vindic­tive politics. We desperately need ideas and improved policy­making, and at the moment, no stakeholder has managed to draft out a clear and progressive path forward.