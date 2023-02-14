Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday to administer anti-polio drops to about 364,422 children up to five years of age across the district. According to an official of the Health Department, 2,403 teams have been engaged to administer anti- polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points, and markets. He said that elaborate arrangements had been made with the help of the Police Department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.