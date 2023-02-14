Share:

ISLAMABAD - A gang of armed dacoits have looted commuters on the 9th Avenue in federal capital on gunpoint after triggering traffic jam by hitting a car, informed sources on Monday.

The dacoits deprived the commuters of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables. The incident took place within limits of police station (PS) Industrial Zone wherein a case under section 392 of PPC was also registered on complaint of a victim, they said. So far, police could not trace out the fleeing dacoits.

According to sources, Muhammad Farooq, a resident of Sector I-9/1, lodged a complaint with PS Industrial Area, stating that he was travelling to home when he saw three men riding on a car and a motorcycle hit another car bearing registration number LG/558 on 9th Avenue.

Due to accident, four more cars coming from behind also collided with each other triggering a traffic jam, and the three men whipped out pistols and pounced upon the car riders, snatching cash, mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint. He added the robbers also targeted him and deprived him of mobile phone. A source revealed to The Nation that the highwaymen looted scores of car riders and motorcyclists on gunpoint on 9th Avenue by staging drama of car accident.

They said the incident took place at 6:45pm on February 10, 2023, but police failed to trace out gang of robbers. When contacted, ICT Police DIG Operations was not available for his comments.