LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted six accused involved in the killing of three brothers in Shahdara area. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused Rasheeda Bibi, Ali Raza, Amjad Ali, Ghulam Raza and two others were produced. The court framed charges against the accused during the proceedings. However, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest trial. At this, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses for recording their statements and ad­journed further hearing till March 8. Shahdara Town police had registered a case against the accused on complaint of victims’ brother, Tahir Mehboob. The accused had killed 3 brothers of the complainant