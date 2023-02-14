LAHORE - A seven-member Azerbaijan delegation which is on a seven days visit to Paki-stan spent a busy day in Lahore visiting different historical and archaeologi-cal sites.
The delegation visited walled city of Lahore including Shahi Hamam, Wazir Khan Mosque, Faqir Khana Museum, Lahore Fort and Shahi Mosque. The visiting delega-tion took keen interest in renovation work of Sheesh Mahal, Mural Wall and re-habilitation work of other historical sites.
The visit has been managed through active cooperation of the Pakistan Embas-sy in Baku. The NGO Artishok from Baku is organising culinary events and fes-tivals for promoting the national cuisine culture and tourism sectors in Azer-baijan and its friendly countries.
The cultural group has been organising events promoting Pakistani cuisines at international level.