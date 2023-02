Share:

ATTOCK - A five months old baby b oy Muhammad Hasan was shot dead while his mother Iqra Bibi was shot injured in village Deewal by an unknown assailant in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

The injured lady and the dead body of her baby boy were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Police on the complaint of the injured lady have registered an FIR, and started investigation.