QUETTA - The Fisheries department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocean Venture, a private enter­prise. In the presence of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Secretary Fisheries Ka­zim Jatoi and CEO Ocean Venture signed the MoU.

A handout issued by the Di­rectorate of Public Relations said that Ocean Venture Pri­vate Limited would invest “US$ 50 million in Balochistan’s fisheries sector”.

The company will set up a fish processing facility at Damb/Gadani and purchase 05 long liners and 05 mesopelagic ves­sels. Besides, OV Pvt. Ltd. will establish a facility for the direct transportation of crustaceans.

A total of 600–700 jobs will be created, out of which 60% will be given to the local people of Balochistan.

It may be recalled that this is the first private-sector invest­ment in the Balochistan Fish­eries sector. The introduction of modern methods will help moderate fish harvesting tech­niques in the province.