QUETTA - The Balochistan government has decided to send relief goods and a medical team to the earthquake victims of Syria, Press Secretary of the Chief Minister said on Monday. In this connection, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the Health Depart­ment and Provincial Disas­ter Management Authority (PDMA) to take necessary steps for sending relief goods and the medical team to the earthquake victims of Syria. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Principal Sec­retary to CM, Imran Gichki conveyed the goodwill mes­sage of the Chief Minister to the Syrian Ambassador.