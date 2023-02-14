Share:

ISLAMABAD - For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged the country’s leadership and oth­er stakeholders to develop a ‘national consensus’ to con­front challenges posed by the economy and others. Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of 1973 at Parliament House , he said the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) had decided to consti­tute a committee and assigned it task to evolve consensus among stake holders on devis­ing code of conduct for resolv­ing all issues of the country and moving forward with the aim to resolving issues of the country­men. The foreign minister said the PPP committee would ap­proach all political parties for devising rules of the game to contest polls and smooth func­tioning of the country. Politi­cal parties should come on one page to overcome crises being confronted the country, he add­ed. Bilawal said the stubborn attitude of Imran Khan and his non cooperation was damaging the interests of masses.