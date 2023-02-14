ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged the country’s leadership and other stakeholders to develop a ‘national consensus’ to confront challenges posed by the economy and others. Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of 1973 at Parliament House , he said the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had decided to constitute a committee and assigned it task to evolve consensus among stake holders on devising code of conduct for resolving all issues of the country and moving forward with the aim to resolving issues of the countrymen. The foreign minister said the PPP committee would approach all political parties for devising rules of the game to contest polls and smooth functioning of the country. Political parties should come on one page to overcome crises being confronted the country, he added. Bilawal said the stubborn attitude of Imran Khan and his non cooperation was damaging the interests of masses.
