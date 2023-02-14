Share:

The nomination papers of 74 candidates from eight constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got accepted on Tuesday for the national assembly by-polls, while the papers of two were rejected by citing various reasons.

Former federal minister Murad Saeed would be the candidate from NA-4, Swat while Ali Amin Gandapur, with 10 other candidates, would contest the election from NA-38. Umer Ayub, with seven other candidates, would take part in the by-elections from NA-17 and from NA-18, former speaker Asad Qaisar would contest the by-polls with 11 other candidates.

From Kohat’s NA-32, Shehryar Afridi and Abbas Afridi would contest with seven other candidates and from NA-25 of Nowshehra, Parvez Khattak would contest against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ikhtiar Wali and nine other candidates. From NA-43, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would contest with nine other candidates and Imran Khattak would try his fate from NA-26 along with 12 other candidates.

The nomination papers of Shaukat Bilal from NA-17 and Abdul Rasheed from NA-43 were rejected citing various reasons.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan, applications of nomination papers could be submitted by February 16 and the polling would be held on March 16.