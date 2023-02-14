Share:

ISLAMABAD - An additional legal advisor of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Daniyal Hassan advocate has resigned after levelling allegations of victimisation by the high-ups of legal wing of the civic authority due to his pro-environment legal opinion over a move to revise Islamabad’s zoning regulations. Hassan was taken on CDA’s panel in October 2021. He, however, resigned on Monday following the announcement of the reasons behind his decision to discontinue serving CDA’s law wing on his twitter handle a day ago.

“The decision is result of victimisation faced as a consequence of my legal opinion on the matter of creating ‘sub-zone A’ within Zone 3 of the Islamabad by amending the ICT Zoning Regulations,” he wrote, adding; “I could not have opined against judgments of the SC and IHC which give protection to the Margalla Hills National Park.” Meanwhile, in his resignation submitted to the CDA chairman, he alleged that he was being victimised by the CDA’s DG Law as a consequence of his persistent refusal to mould the legal opinions in accordance with his (DG’s) concocted interpretation of law.

It is pertinent to explain here that in December 2022, planning wing of the CDA has forwarded a summary for making some changes in the Islamabad’s zoning regulations, 1992, mainly to pave way for the regularization of illegal developments and draw parameters for the planned developments in some of the areas of the Zone 3, where otherwise the construction is fully prohibited.

Zone III, which comprises around 50,000 acres, is spread over the national park area and private land. Out of the total, around 20,000 acres is private for which the civic agency has no rules and regulations. The CDA’s planning wing had prepared draft regulations under which it was proposed that old villages located on Margalla Hills would be preserved and there will be a ban on further development work there.

The sources informed that in the summary it is proposed that all the three unacquired villages — Gokina, Talhar and Shahdara — would be preserved with an embargo on further developments. Apparently, the officers of the planning wing defended the move by declaring it as an attempt to avoid further haphazard developments in the city but source privy to the developments claimed that it is to favour few influential, who have thousands of kanals land in the foothills of the Margalla in the western side of the city.