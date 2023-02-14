Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese embassy yesterday an­nounced a temporary closure of the Consular Section in Is­lamabad from February 13 un­til further notice. The Chinese Embassy issued a notice of tem­porary closure of the Consul­ar Section on its website for the general public too until fur­ther notice,” said the announce­ment. “Applicants with other questions can also contact us at islamabad@csm.mfa.gov.cn.” it added: “In case of emergen­cy, please call 051-8496167 for questions about passport, trav­el documents, notarization,” it said. The Chinese embassy gave no reason for the suspension of the service but growing insecu­rity could be one of the factors. Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan directed to take all possible measures to ensure safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals in the country, espe­cially the Chinese nationals.