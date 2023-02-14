Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary. They laid a floral wreath on the grave of Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and of­fered fateha for him.

In his tribute, Mohsin Naqvi honored the bravery and sacri­fice of the police martyrs, say­ing that they have laid down their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast would always be remembered as they have written a story of bravery by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause. He concluded by saying that police martyrs would forever remain alive in the hearts of the people.