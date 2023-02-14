Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the General Bus Stand (GBS), botanical garden, ladies park on Monday and inspected the facilities there.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the commis­sioner stressed provision of better facilities for passengers at the GBS during his visit. He ordered to fix sheds and build double-storey shops to increase revenue of the bus stand.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti issued or­ders for water testing of the filtration plant installed at the stand. He also met the passengers during inspec­tion and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Later, he also planted a sapling at the GBS premises. Ajmal Bhatti also inspected Rehmat-ul-Alamin Park and directed the PHA officials to make all safety arrangements to ensure bet­ter maintenance of plants and to ap­point only women personnel on duty in the women’s park, company garden so that women coming their feel safe. He also visited the botanical garden and described it as a great historical gift to the citizens. The PHA officials also gave a detailed briefing about the steps taken so far, ongoing projects, future plans and arrangements for spring planting. DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Secretary DRTA M Tahir, DD Admin PHA Shafiq Niazi and COMC Tariq Par­oya, Malik Zafar were also with him.