ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the respondents in a petition of two police officials, challenging the trial court’s decision of awarding death sentence to them in Osama Satti murder case.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the appeal filed by two former police personnel Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa. During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that the decision of the trial court was contradicting the law.

He prayed the court to nullify the judgment of the trial court and acquit his clients while dismissing their sentence. Following the hearing of the case, the IHC bench issued notices and deferred the hearing of the case till March 13 for further proceedings. Last week, a district and sessions court of the federal capital had sentenced accused Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa to death and three others to life imprisonment in the Osama Satti murder case.

Additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry had pronounced the reserved judgment in connection with the case, according to which the court ordered the death penalty to Iftikhar and Mustafa and imposed a fine of Rs0.1m each. The trial of the Osama Satti case lasted for two years and one month, in which Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed and Mudassar Mukhtar were named accused.

The accused named in the case are anti-terrorism police officials. On January 2, 2021, Osama had gone to drop his friend in Sector H-11. When he was returning, the police officials had intercepted his vehicle in Sector G-10 on Srinagar Highway and shot him dead.