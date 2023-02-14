QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress. The Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary of S&GADC, Secretary of Municipalities, Secretary of Education, IG Police Divisional Commissioner, DC Quetta, Chief Census Commissioner Islamabad, and Provincial Census Commissioner Balochistan attended the meeting. Provincial Census Commissioner Noor Ahmad Pirkani briefed the committee and presented his progress, saying that 35 census centers have been built in the province, 7,167 enumerators, 995 supervisory staff have been trained and the required 8,137 tablets/devices have been delivered to the districts and the phase of distribution to the enumerators would start from February 16.
Share:
Agencies
February 14, 2023
Share: