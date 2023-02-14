Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired an important meet­ing of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the progress. The Chief Secretary, Senior Mem­ber Board of Revenue, Secre­tary of S&GADC, Secretary of Municipalities, Secretary of Education, IG Police Division­al Commissioner, DC Quetta, Chief Census Commissioner Islamabad, and Provincial Census Commissioner Balo­chistan attended the meeting. Provincial Census Commis­sioner Noor Ahmad Pirkani briefed the committee and presented his progress, say­ing that 35 census centers have been built in the prov­ince, 7,167 enumerators, 995 supervisory staff have been trained and the required 8,137 tablets/devices have been delivered to the districts and the phase of distribution to the enumerators would start from February 16.