LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haid­er on Monday visited various areas of walled city and inspected anti-polio activities on the first day of week-long polio vaccina-tion drive commenced on Monday in the pro­vincial capital.

During the inspection, she checked tele sheets, micro plan and finger­prints of children and talked with parents and elders of the area.

The DC also reviewed the atten­dance of staff and related activities besides checking polio activities in the field and evaluated the perfor­mance of teams. She di-rected the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority next day so that they could be administered anti-polio drops.

The deputy commissioner asked the parents to fulfill their respon­sibility by allowing health work­ers for administering polio vac­cine to children for their healthy life and making Pakistan a polio-free country. She said that during the week-long drive, a target of polio vaccination to 2.1 million children under five years of age would be achieved in the city