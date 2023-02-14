Share:

LAHORE - Director General Lahore Development Author­ity (LDA) Aamir Ahmed Khan on Monday said that special measures had been taken in one window cell for senior citizens, women and overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a performance review meet­ing on working of one window cell, he said that one window cell should be made state of the art in all respects.

He said that the working and progress of one window cell would be reviewed regu-larly. Amir Ahmed khan reviewed the applications received from citizens and the actions taken on them during last month.