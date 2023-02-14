Share:

GILGIT - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Diamer Basha Dam Project, being con­structed on River Indus, 40-Kilometre downstream of Chilas town. He was accompanied by Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chair­man WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) and National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai. The vis­it was aimed at assessing the overall security sce­nario on the mega multi-purpose project, which is of vital significance for the national development in the years ahead. During the briefing, the federal minister was ap­prised, in detail, about the security arrangements, which are in place to facilitate smooth construction work on different sites in the project area. Address­ing the meeting, the federal minister said that the scheduled completion of Diamer Basha Dam Project is directly linked with the safe and congenial envi­ronment at the project sites, that can only be made possible by enforcing well-thought out and coherent security plans in the project area. Earlier, the feder­al minister for interior reviewed construction activ­ities and security arrangements at worksite