GILGIT - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Diamer Basha Dam Project, being constructed on River Indus, 40-Kilometre downstream of Chilas town. He was accompanied by Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) and National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai. The visit was aimed at assessing the overall security scenario on the mega multi-purpose project, which is of vital significance for the national development in the years ahead. During the briefing, the federal minister was apprised, in detail, about the security arrangements, which are in place to facilitate smooth construction work on different sites in the project area. Addressing the meeting, the federal minister said that the scheduled completion of Diamer Basha Dam Project is directly linked with the safe and congenial environment at the project sites, that can only be made possible by enforcing well-thought out and coherent security plans in the project area. Earlier, the federal minister for interior reviewed construction activities and security arrangements at worksite
