Peshawar - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Appellate Tribunals for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officers (ROs), regarding rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers of candidates for by-elections on 8 National Assembly constituencies.

The Appellate Tribunals have been established in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 63 of the Election Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017), said a notification issued by the ECP on Monday.

According to the notification, Justice Ijaz Anwar (Principal Seat of Peshawar High Court) has been appointed as Appellate Tribunal for National Assembly constituencies NA-18 Swabi-I, NA-25 Nowshera-I, NA-26 Nowshera-II, NA-32 Kohat and NA-43 Khyber-I.

Similarly, Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar (Swat Bench of Peshawar High Court) and Justice Wiqar Ahmad (Abbottabad Bench of Peshawar High Court) have been appointed as Appellate Tribunals for NA-04 Swat-III and NA- 17 Haripur-I respectively.

Furthermore, Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali of D I Khan Bench of Peshawar High Court has been appointed as Appellate Tribunal for NA-38, D I Khan