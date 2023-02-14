BAHAWALPUR - The Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer and posting of a senior official, Dr. Ehtisham Anwar with immediate effect.
A notification issued by S&GAD said that Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, (PAS-BS-20), Secretary Education Department, South Punjab is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur.
He was directed to assume his new office.
Earlier, the Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab had notified the transfer of Commissioner Bahawalpur with immediate effect.
According to notification issued by S&GAD, Government of Punjab, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Jahangir Anwar (PMS-ex-PSS)-BS-20) is hereby transferred with immediate effect.
The notification further said Jahangir Anwar is directed to report to the Service and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab for further orders.