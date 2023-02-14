Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Services and General Adminis­tration Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer and posting of a senior official, Dr. Ehtish­am Anwar with immediate effect.

A notification issued by S&GAD said that Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, (PAS-BS-20), Secretary Education Depart­ment, South Punjab is hereby trans­ferred with immediate effect and posted as Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He was directed to assume his new office.

Earlier, the Services and General Administration Department, Gov­ernment of Punjab had notified the transfer of Commissioner Bahawal­pur with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by S&GAD, Government of Punjab, Commissioner Bahawalpur Divi­sion, Jahangir Anwar (PMS-ex-PSS)-BS-20) is hereby transferred with immediate effect.

The notification further said Jahan­gir Anwar is directed to report to the Service and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab for further orders.