Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Monday said irre­spective of the deteriorating eco­nomic conditions, general elections in the country would be held at their scheduled time according to the Constitution and law.

Both the economic and law & order situations were the worst because of the wrong policies of the previ­ous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, however, the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not want to delay the same unconstitutionally, he said while talk­ing to a private news channel.

He viewed that the purpose of elections was to transfer powers to the elected representatives in a transparent way to serve the public and not for political gains. The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan was an independent institution and it should take steps to conduct elec­tions in a transparent and fair man­ner while keeping in view on the ground situation, he added.