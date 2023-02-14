Share:

Former Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) minister Asim Kurd Gello on Tuesday announced joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Asim Kurd Gello who remained senior vice president of BAP made the announcement after meeting the PPP leader and chief whap in Senate, Saleem Mandviwala.

Kurd also remained the former finance minister of Balochistan. In his statement, Saleem Mandviwala said, PPP welcomes Asim and added his party always fought for the provision of basic rights to the people of Balochistan.

Asif Ali Zardari always spoke about the rights of Balochitan.

Born on 29 December 1957 in Quetta, Asim Kurd Gello received a degree in Bachelor of Arts from the University of Balochistan.

He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from Constituency PB-30 Kachhi-I in 2002 Pakistani general election.

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) from Constituency PB-30 Bolan-I in the 2008 Pakistani general election.