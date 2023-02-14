Share:

ISLAMABAD - One of the most celebrated poet, Faiz Ahmad Faiz was remembered on his 111th birth anniversary in the literacy circles on Monday, for his contributions to Urdu language and literature. Born on 1911 in Sialkot, Punjab, Faiz received his early education from the Church Mission School and later, went to earn his Master’s degree in English and Arabic from the Government College in Lahore. Faiz’s college years saw him pursue his passion for poetry, and in 1936, he became an English lecturer at M.A.O. College in Amritsar. In 1939, Faiz’s first collection of poetry, “Naqsh-e-Faryadi,” was published, receiving widespread recognition and acclaim.

During the time, he also served as the editor of the literary magazine “Adab-e-Lateef.” In 1940, he took up a lecturer position at the Hailey College of Commerce in Lahore. With the outbreak of World War II, he joined the army and later worked for the Pakistan Times and the “Imroz” newspaper, where he received recognition for his journalistic abilities. Faiz was a vocal advocate for the rights of workers and served as VP of the Trade Union Federation.

He represented the labour force at the I.L.O. Geneva Conference. In 1951, he was arrested under the Pakistan Safety Order Act and imprisoned. This period of confinement inspired his second collection of poetry, “Dasht-e-saba.” Throughout his career, Faiz blended the themes of love and life in his poetry, resonating with the youth of his time. He is recognised as a renowned poet of both the ghazal and nazm forms and his works have been translated into multiple languages. He got several awards , including the Lenin Peace Prize in 1962. Faiz passed away on November 20, 1984 in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy of timeless poetry. His work have been published as “Nuskhahaae Wafa.”