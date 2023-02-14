Share:

Peshawar - While universities all over Pakistan are increasing their fees with each passing semester, FATA University is the only higher education institution that gives students a 50% subsidy on fees.

FATA University is the first higher education facility established for the people of tribal districts, formerly called FATA, in the mountainous lands of Darra Adamkhel. The area of Darra is also known for the arms trade as it has experts who can make copies of any kind of foreign guns.

The university currently functions in a temporary building of a college but it is likely to move to a new site within a few months, as almost 90% construction work has been completed on the campus. The university currently has eight departments. However, local residents have demanded establishment of more departments since it is the first ever university established for people of the tribal areas.

FATA University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahanzeb, told The Nation that that he had recently proposed establishment of Online Distance Learning (ODL) centres in certain tribal districts and those centres would be linked to the FATA University campus in Darra Adamkhel.

“The main lecture theatres would be based in the main campus and connected to the ODL centres where students of the tribal districts would attend online and interactive classes in their respective areas. This option seems to be the appropriate to promote higher education in those areas, where law and order does not seem fit for establishment of full-fledged centres,” he added.

Prof Dr Jahanzeb Khan, who hails from Swabi district, has done his PhD in Psychology and he also delivers weekly lectures to his PhD students at Peshawar University’s Department of Psychology. “A vice-chancellor is also a teacher first. I may not be the vice-chancellor in the future, but I will remain a teacher,” he said.

Discussing the challenges facing FATA University, the VC said that the first challenge is expansion of the university. “As per HE C rules, a university should have an area of at least 1000 kanals. But here we have around 460 kanals area,” he said.

Also, he said the university currently gives its students almost 50% subsidy on fees, which may create financial problems in the future when faculty and other staff are hired for various departments being established in the varsity. He said the government had decided to offer the subsidy or remission in fees to students when this university was being set up a few years ago.

“Our semester fee is Rs17000 for non-laboratory subjects and Rs20,000 for laboratory subjects for the ongoing year. Until 2022, we were charging a tribal student Rs5000 and a non-tribal student Rs10,000 - a fee lesser than that of colleges even,” he added.

“Since I assumed charge as vice-chancellor, we have also started a two-year English language course, under the English Access Programme supported by the US Embassy. There are currently 300 female students enrolled and all their teachers are also female,” he said, adding that female teachers were hired for all the female students of the English language course as local tribal culture required this.

“People came to me several times, saying that women should not attend university. But I told them that if girls are observing veils and purdah as per local culture, they must be allowed to receive higher education. Even today, the numbers of female students are very small but we are encouraging locals to impart higher education to their girls,” he added.