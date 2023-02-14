FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday issued a list of 14 illegal housing schemes in the district, urging people not to purchase plots in these schemes.
FDA spokesman said here on Monday that Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram had directed the FDA officers to check status of all housing schemes across the district and immediately seal premises of illegal housing colonies. He said that owners of the housing colonies were bound to develop any scheme after completing all code requirements.
The list of those illegal housing schemes include: Wadi-e-Safa in Chak No.216-RB, Canal Motorway Housing in Chak No.110-JB, Canal Avenue in Chak No.215-B, Zamzama Avenue in Chak No.209-RB, Pine Valley in Chak No.121-JB, Sarbuland City in Chak No.61-JB, Grand Iconic City in Chak No.236-JB, Grand City in Chak No.3-JB, Suridan Enclave in Chak No.188-JB, Pacific City in Chak No.61-JB, Wadi-e-Ismaeel in Chak No.218-RB, District-1 in Chak No.192-RB, Top City in Chak No.236-RB and Green Top City in Chak No.266-RB.
3 DACOITS ARRESTED, ILLEGAL WEAPONS RECOVERED
The People’s Colony police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A spokesman said here on Monday that Sub Inspector Zubair Khalid conducted a raid near Faisal Hospital and succeeded in nabbing three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Saddam. The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from them. The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity cases. They were locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.