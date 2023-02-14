Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday issued a list of 14 illegal housing schemes in the dis­trict, urging people not to purchase plots in these schemes.

FDA spokesman said here on Mon­day that Director General FDA Dr Mu­hammad Zahid Ikram had directed the FDA officers to check status of all housing schemes across the district and immediately seal premises of il­legal housing colonies. He said that owners of the housing colonies were bound to develop any scheme after completing all code requirements.

The list of those illegal housing schemes include: Wadi-e-Safa in Chak No.216-RB, Canal Motorway Housing in Chak No.110-JB, Canal Avenue in Chak No.215-B, Zamzama Avenue in Chak No.209-RB, Pine Valley in Chak No.121-JB, Sarbuland City in Chak No.61-JB, Grand Iconic City in Chak No.236-JB, Grand City in Chak No.3-JB, Suridan Enclave in Chak No.188-JB, Pacific City in Chak No.61-JB, Wadi-e-Ismaeel in Chak No.218-RB, District-1 in Chak No.192-RB, Top City in Chak No.236-RB and Green Top City in Chak No.266-RB.

3 DACOITS ARRESTED, ILLEGAL WEAPONS RECOVERED

The People’s Colony police have ar­rested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A spokesman said here on Mon­day that Sub Inspector Zubair Khalid conducted a raid near Faisal Hospital and succeeded in nabbing three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Saddam. The police recov­ered two snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from them. The accused were wanted to the police in a num­ber of dacoity cases. They were locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.