ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) on Monday booked PTI leader and former fi­nance minister Senator Shaukat Tarin in a se­dition case for alleged­ly derailing the federal government’s deal with the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF).

FIA’s Cyber Crime Re­porting Centre in Is­lamabad registered the case against Tarin un­der Section 20 of Paki­stan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 and sections 124-A and 505 of the Pakistan Pe­nal Code (PPC) on the conclusion of a formal enquiry and after ap­proval of the competent authority.

Consequent upon the conclusion of the enqui­ry, it transpired that the accused Syed Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin … with malafide intentions and ul­terior motives, induced sit­ting Provincial Ministers of Finance of Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa i.e., Mr. Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari,” said the first information report (FIR). The FIR further says that the two audio clips of the for­mer finance minister’s tele­phonic conversation with Leghari and Jhagra, which had gone viral in August last year, were thorough­ly heard and analyzed. It said that the accused clear­ly asked the finance minis­ters to write letters stating their respective ministries will not (be) returning sur­plus budget to the feder­al government which will critically affect the then on­going deals between gov­ernment and IMF regard­ing the economic situation of the state. It says during the enquiry, Tarin was sum­moned and questioned re­garding contents of alleged audio clips for which he could not provide satisfac­tory answers which implied that the accused was hiding the facts and lying about his intentions and motive be­hind the alleged conversa­tion. “Such mischievous acts may lead in disrupting the public tranquillity and cre­ate an ill will among pillars of state and likely to cause a sense of fear, alarm and in­timidation to every citizen of state due to economic sit­uation of Pakistan, thus, the alleged conversation is con­sidered as an act of sedition against the State” it reads. A day earlier, Interior Min­ister Rana Sanaullah Khan had said that the Ministry of Interior has given approval to FIA to arrest Tarin for al­legedly sabotaging negotia­tions between Pakistan and IMF. Meanwhile, the oppo­sition PTI protested in the Senate against the possible arrest of Senator Tarin.

Leader of the Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem raising the issue ac­cused the interior minister for focusing on the witch-hunt of politicians and his party leaders instead of con­centrating on his primary re­sponsibility of maintaining law and order in the country. On one hand, the country is in the grip of terrorism and on the other hand, the interi­or minister was in the habit of giving statements of mak­ing arrests and investigat­ing audio and video calls, he added.

PTI Senator Waseem said that the latest statement of the minister came up a day earlier about allowing the arrest of a member of this house, who has been finance minister. “They are going to set the worst example of fas­cism in the country,” he said. He said in the same breath that the government was doing so because Tarin, be­ing a financial expert, used to criticize the federal gov­ernment’s economic pol­icies and censure the rul­ers that they were pushing the country towards eco­nomic disaster. The leader of opposition said how the provinces could run surplus when they were not paid their outstanding funds by the centre while they faced post-flood challenge. He wondered how this could be called an anti-state position, if provinces say they can’t go for surplus, as was commit­ted earlier.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shaha­dat Awan in his reply ex­plained that the FIA was an independent organization. He said that a legal proce­dure was going on and there should be no apprehensions. “Let us have faith in the law.”

He said that if the two audio leaks of Tarin were true, a stringent punish­ment should be awarded to him. He added that the mat­ter was linked with nation­al security.

On this, the opposition leader and other PTI sen­ators continued interrupt­ing the minister for state. The minister kept on insist­ing that he only questioned if a crime against the coun­try’s interests had been committed. But the opposi­tion lawmakers continued with their protest compel­ling the chair to adjourn the house till today.