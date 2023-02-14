Share:

VEHARI - Flour shortage worsened in dis­trict Vehari as flour mills underwent strike due to continuous raids by the of­ficials of the Food Depart­ment. Long queue of peo­ple could be seen outside many flour points. Accord­ing to General Secretary Flour Mills Association Shiekh Muhammad Hus­sain, the Food Department should enhance the quota of wheat instead of the raiding process. He hinted that strike would continue till an increase in wheat quota. However, citizens expressed concern and de­manded of the government to take notice of the situa­tion and ensure supply of flour as early as possible.